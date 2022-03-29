DALLAS (KDAF) — Artists, children, lovers of coloring, here is some exciting news: Thursday, March 31 is National Crayon Day and North Texas is getting in on the fun.

Did you know that there are only five Crayola stores in the country and one of them just so happens to be in North Texas?

To celebrate the colorful day, The Crayola Store at Crayola Experience in Plano will let crayon lovers handpick their choice of 32 crayons from a 40-foot long wall of more than half-a-million crayons in 74 different colors.

The event will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Crayola Store is located at The Shops at Willow Bend. For more information, click here.