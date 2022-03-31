DALLAS (KDAF) — Come one come all for it is time to celebrate National Clams on the Half Shell Day. Quite the day indeed but hey, it’s the last day of March so, why not?

Clams can be had in many different ways but we found it best to give you a list of Yelp’s best fried and steamed clams around Dallas. If you so choose to partake in celebrating today’s national food holiday, do enjoy.

Fried:

Aw Shucks, located in Lower Greenville

Dock Local, located in Uptown

Lovers Seafood and Market

Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill

Pier 407 Seafood & Grill

TJ’s Seafood Market & Grill, located in North Dallas

S. & D. Oyster Company, located in Uptown

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

Shell Shack, located in Lower Greenville

Montlake Cut

Steamed:

Lefty’s Lobster & Chowder House

TJ’s Seafood Market

Lovers Seafood And Market

Town Hearth, located in Design District

The Boiling Crab

Rex’s Seafood and Market, located in North Dallas

The Crab Station – Dallas

Hudson House

Half Shells