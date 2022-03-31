DALLAS (KDAF) — Come one come all for it is time to celebrate National Clams on the Half Shell Day. Quite the day indeed but hey, it’s the last day of March so, why not?
Clams can be had in many different ways but we found it best to give you a list of Yelp’s best fried and steamed clams around Dallas. If you so choose to partake in celebrating today’s national food holiday, do enjoy.
Fried:
- Aw Shucks, located in Lower Greenville
- Dock Local, located in Uptown
- Lovers Seafood and Market
- Sea Breeze Fish Market & Grill
- Pier 407 Seafood & Grill
- TJ’s Seafood Market & Grill, located in North Dallas
- S. & D. Oyster Company, located in Uptown
- Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
- Shell Shack, located in Lower Greenville
- Montlake Cut
Steamed:
- Lefty’s Lobster & Chowder House
- TJ’s Seafood Market
- Lovers Seafood And Market
- Town Hearth, located in Design District
- The Boiling Crab
- Rex’s Seafood and Market, located in North Dallas
- The Crab Station – Dallas
- Hudson House
- Half Shells