DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, the middle of the week is proving to be warm and pleasant, but that won’t last long as a cold front will move through the region Thursday, and with it will come cooler temperatures and rain for the weekend.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports the cold front will move into North Texas Thursday night, gusty north winds, cooler temps and rain will accompany this front.

“A strong cold front will arrive Thursday night and move through the entire forecast area by Friday morning. The front will bring much cooler temperatures, gusty north winds, and scattered to numerous showers. A few thunderstorms are also possible, but severe weather is not expected. Highs Thursday will be in the upper 70s while Friday’s highs will struggle to climb into the mid 50s,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The morning hours of Thursday will see cloudy skies and patchy fog in the southern portion of the region.

“Morning lows in the 60s will be observed across the region on Thursday. Expect southerly winds around 10 mph or less during the overnight and early morning hours. Skies will become partly to mostly cloudy by the time of morning commute, with patchy fog possible in Central Texas,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

This weekend, as mentioned before, will see much cooler weather with highs in the mid-50s and high-40s over the next four days.

“The weekend looks dry, but brisk and cool. Another system will arrive Monday and bring another round of rain to the region. Below normal temperatures will remain through the end of next week,” NWS Fort Worth reports.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas