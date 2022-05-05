DALLAS (KDAF) — This week’s final round of storms in North Texas will be Thursday and the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth has shared its forecast for the afternoon and evening hours for the region.

The center reports a cold front is moving through the region along with Central Texas during the afternoon hours. Storms ahead of that front will continue to have the potential to become strong to severe.

A line of storms in front of the cold front could pose threats of wind, hail and heavy rain as it advances southeast. A tornado or two can’t be ruled out with any more robust storms, the center adds.

“A cold front will continue to move through North Texas and move readily southeast through the day, before exiting the Lower Brazos/Trinity Valley areas just before sunset. Initially, storms will be isolated in nature and sub-severe, but with daytime heating and better moisture along and south of the I-20/30 corridors, expect a line of strong to severe storms to fill in along the cold front.”

Primary hazards: Damaging winds up to 65 mph, large hail size of ping pong balls, and, “…if any severe storms can become briefly more discrete, then a tornado or two would be possible.”

As the afternoon progresses into night the cold front will continue to move into and through Central Texas, which will push the showers and storms along with it. Chances for showers and storms will exit by the late evening on Thursday.