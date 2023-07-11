DALLAS(KDAF)—Multiple storms will be hitting North Texas throughout the day, temperatures are also going to increase between 90s and 100 degrees. The storms will bring possible flooding and strong winds.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A complex of storms will move into eastern North Texas this morning and continue ESE throughout the day. Additional isolated to scattered storms may develop further west through the afternoon. Gusty winds, heavy rainfall, and frequent lightning will be possible with any storm that develops. Otherwise, it’ll be a hot day across North and Central Texas with highs in the 90s to low 100s and heat index values near 100-109 degrees”.

Make sure you stay hydrated while out with your family or running errands, there is a Heat Advisory in effect until 9 pm.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Heat Advisory is in effect through 9 PM Wednesday as peak heat indices reach 105-112. Make sure to practice heat safety by drinking plenty of water, avoiding extended time outdoors, and knowing the signs of heat illness”.

There will be increasing temperatures throughout the weekend from the upper 90s to around 103. Make sure you are planning your activities outside according to the weather advisory.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Hot and humid weather will continue late in the week through the weekend with highs from the upper 90s to around 103 and afternoon heat index values as high as 111. No precipitation is expected Thursday through Sunday”.