DALLAS(KDAF)—It will rain heavily throughout the week and into the weekend. The temperature this morning was in the mid-60s and will warm up to the mid-80s in the afternoon.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Following a couple of days of scattered showers and thunderstorms, a couple of slightly warmer and drier days are expected today and Thursday. Only low chances for isolated showers or storms exist this afternoon across the southeast, and most areas will stay dry. Highs will be in the mid-80s to lower 90s the next couple of afternoons”.

There’s a chance of rain on Friday that could cause flooding. Keep an eye on your local weather advisory for more updates.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Clouds and rain chances will return on Friday with more widespread showers and storms expected during the upcoming weekend. Heavy rainfall may lead to flooding issues.