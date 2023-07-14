DALLAS(KDAF)—Make sure to keep water in your bag or near you. There is a Heat Advisory for North Texas going into the weekend. There is also a strong chance of heavy rain and winds this weekend.

NWS Fort Worth said, “A Heat Advisory is in effect for all of our North and Central Texas counties until 9 PM, then for areas along and south of Highway 380 through 9 PM Saturday. Temperatures range from the mid-90s to around 105, and for many areas east of US-281, heat indices between 105 and 112 degrees will make the heat feel stifling and very uncomfortable outdoors, even for very short periods of time. Continue to practice heat safety to limit yourself from heat exhaustion or heat stroke. Drink plenty of water or water-based drinks with electrolytes, avoid extended time outdoors, especially during the daytime hours, wear light-colored and lightweight clothing, and remember to ALWAYS check the back seat before leaving your vehicle. It could be a matter of life and death”!

If you need to be inside during peak hours, make sure you do so. In the event that you are unable to stay inside, then we recommend you drink water and practice overheating prevention tips.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Your Friday and end of the week won’t be much different than when the week started. Different day, but the same stifling heat and humidity to go along with continued elevated fire weather conditions across the western half of the area. After some morning high clouds and even a sprinkle or light isolated shower in North Texas, the afternoon will be partly to mostly sunny, hot, breezy, and humid for most areas. Highs will range from the mid-90s northeast to between 103 and 109 degrees west of I-35/35W. Meanwhile, heat indices will average between 105 to 112 degrees, with a few isolated higher readings. The bottom line is the stifling heat and humidity continue! Practice your heat safety by limiting time outdoors, wearing light-colored and lightweight clothing, staying hydrated with water or water-based drinks, and ALWAYS remember to check the back seat before leaving your vehicle”!

This weekend, there will be storms bringing heavy rain and lighting. Temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s and low 100s.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Additional chances for showers and storms will exist Saturday evening through Sunday. The best potential for wetting rains will be near and north of the I-20 corridor Saturday night. Gusty winds, frequent lightning, and locally heavy rain will be possible, but the potential for severe weather will remain low. Temperatures on Sunday will be a few degrees lower across North Texas, but hot and humid conditions will persist nonetheless. Temperatures will range from the upper 80s in the northeast to low 100s further south with heat index values near 100-107 degrees”.

The summer heat will continue next week, with temperatures in the triple digits. As the temperature continues to rise, wildfires are likely to become a threat.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The summer heat will continue next week with high temperatures in the triple digits across most of North and Central TX. Heat index values will reach 105 to 110+ degrees each afternoon. The threat of wildfires will be elevated each day, particularly west of I-35, with rain chances remaining near zero”.