DALLAS(KDAF)—There’s going to be some rain in North Texas this morning. The skis should be clear this afternoon with 70-degree temperatures. There might be a few storms today that produce hail.

NWS Fort Worth said, “The final round of scattered thunderstorms is possible near and south of I-20 this morning before a stalled front pushes southward. A few storms could be capable of producing hail. Skies will clear out by this afternoon with a north breeze of 10-20 mph while highs reach the 70s”.

Next week, we may see strong to severe storms that will bring large hail and strong winds. We will also have a cold front that will put temperatures in the 30s and 40s through next week.

NWS Fort Worth said, “Mostly cloudy, brisk, and unsettled weather conditions are expected Sunday through the middle of next week. A couple of cold fronts will keep below-normal temperatures entrenched across the region, with an active flow aloft and periodic disturbances resulting in showers and storms. Late Monday and into especially Tuesday may see strong to severe storms impacting southern and western parts of the area with large hail and possibly damaging winds, but details remain unclear at this time. Lows will primarily be in the 30s/40s, while highs will bounce around in the 50s, and 60s, with a few readings in the lower 70s in the far west”.