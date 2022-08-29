DALLAS (KDAF) — Expect thunderstorms, scattered showers for the start of the workweek; that’s according to The National Weather Service in Fort Worth. Here’s what they’re predicting for this Monday.

According to the service, the best storm chances are in the Southeast with chances shifting west into the night.

With last week’s heavy rains and flooding still on the minds of many North Texans, officials are iterating that severe storms are not expected.

Prepare to dress lightly as we will see temperatures with highs in the low to mid 90s and lows in the mid 70s.

For more weather updates, visit the National Weather Service Fort Worth.