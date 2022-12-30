DALLAS (KDAF) — Everybody loves a good deal, and one of the best ways to get quality products on a budget is secondhand.

North Texas is home to some of the best secondhand stores in the nation, some of which have incredibly hidden treasures.

Today we are at Martini Consignment in Dallas. This is a fabulous store, they do vintage consignment and contemporary consignment.

What separates this store from any other consignment store? Well, where else can you get jewelry worn by Marilyn Monroe in North Texas?

That’s right. From bracelets to rings, Martini Consignment has a few historic items on display. They also have other Hollywood items, some of which you will see on the show Bridgerton.

If you love old Hollywood, you will feel right at home in this store. Inside DFW Host Jenny Anchondo took a tour of Martini Consignment.