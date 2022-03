DALLAS (KDAF) — The 2022 Winter Paralympic Games have begun, with Friday’s torch-lighting ceremony marking the official opening of the games.

With that being said the U.S. will have 67 athletes representing the nation in this year’s competitions with three of those being from Texas.

Here is a list of the Texans competing in the 2022 Paralympic games.

Michael Spivey (Snowboarding) – Abilene, TX

Jen Lee (Sled Hockey) – San Antonio, TX

Josh Sweeney (Nordic Skiing) – San Antonio, TX