The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Moxley Manor is definitely expected to make you skip a heartbeat! The manor is home to three haunted attractions located in one place in Bedford, TX.

“Moxley Manor Haunted House returns this fall, bringing you three haunted houses for one price! In addition to Moxley Manor, we bring you our mind blowing 3D Haunted House Big Top Terror and Regans Revenge. Voted one of DFW’s Scariest Haunted Houses in 2018 & must see Haunted House of 2019,” the website read.

The house is now open til October 31. You can find out more information and ticket sales, here.