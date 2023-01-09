DALLAS (KDAF) — Weather in the southern United States is always a little strange and Texas is a perfect example of that as it was quite cold around Christmas time last year and only a couple of weeks removed near-record high temperatures are expected in North Texas this week.

The National Weather Service center in Fort Worth reports temps more than 20 degrees above normal are expected in parts of the region on Tuesday.

“Near-record high temperatures are expected on Tuesday with highs in the mid 70s to lower 80s. These values are 20 or more degrees above normal for this time of year. January 10th records of 79 at DFW and 81 at Waco could be tied or broken,” NWS Fort Worth said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas

The region will see some mid to late week weather changes as high temperatures will bring some elevated fire danger in North Texas.

“Unseasonably warm and breezy conditions will create an elevated threat for wildfires on Wednesday.

“A cold front will sweep across the region Wednesday afternoon and evening, bringing a slight chance of storms for the eastern-most counties Wednesday night. Much cooler conditions are expected Thursday and Friday behind the front,” the weather center said.

NWS Fort Worth/Dallas