FORT WORTH, Tx (KDAF) — Tired of the cold and ice? Well, get ready for a beautiful week of sunny skies and highs in the 70s according to the National Weather Service of Fort Worth.

Though temperatures this morning were in the low 30s, afternoon highs are expected to get in the mid-60s with skies mostly clear. By tomorrow afternoon highs will make their way into the 70s and that will be sustained throughout the week.

NWS Fort Worth is predicting low chances of rain and storms to return starting next weekend with highs reaching the mid-70s to around 80 degrees.

By Sunday lows will get to around the mid-40s with highs in the upper 70s.



Photos courtesy NWS Fort Worth.