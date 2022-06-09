DALLAS (KDAF) — National Outlet Shopping Day is this weekend and from June 11-12 you expect some great deals in North Texas.

Here are some places you can celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day in North Texas.

Grapevine Mills

In celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day, Grapevine Mills will be participating in the ultimate power shopper giveaway and hosting interactive activities on property including a tote bag giveaway and a selfie station opportunity from Saturday, June 11 through Sunday, June 12.

Allen Premium Outlets

Allen Premium Outlets invites the community on Saturday, June 11 and Sunday, June 12 to bring the whole family to celebrate National Outlet Shopping Day. More than 60 retailers will be participating with exclusive deals including Adidas, Polo Ralph Lauren, Balsam Hill, and Forever 21. The center has teamed up with The Photo Bus DFW for an interactive VW photo bus, their Treat Trike serving snacks at 1:00 p.m., 3:00 p.m., and 5:00 p.m., and an interactive spin art giveaway for kids at the children’s play area all on Saturday only.

Grand Prairie Premium Outlets

Grand Prairie Premium Outlets invites the community on June 11 and 12 to take advantage of amazing deals and offers from more than 40 participating retailers in celebration of National Outlet Shopping Day™. Be sure to stop by the spin-wheel activation for your chance to win retailer and Simon gift cards and giveaways paired with music and surprise delights on Saturday, June 11.