DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you love margaritas? This tour might be the one for you. No matter how you like them, frozen or not, there is something for everyone at Visit Dallas’ Margarita Mile.

After a pause and a facelift, the Margarita Mile has officially made a comeback. The Margarita Mile is a self-guided tour of the best and brightest margaritas in Dallas, the official home of the frozen margarita.

“The Margarita Mile is a uniquely Dallas experience, and we’re thrilled to bring it back even bigger and better this year with new restaurants and swag to earn,” Jennifer Walker, Visit Dallas Chief Marketing Officer, said in a news release.

The tour is free. Users will get a curated pass directly to their smartphones through text or email and can begin touring immediately There are more than 20 participating restaurants offering great margaritas and cool swag.

“As the official home of the frozen margarita, what better way to experience the diverse flavors and neighborhoods Dallas has to offer than with the ultimate margarita bucket list?” Walker said in a news release.

Participants who reach “Rita Rockstar” status will get a chance to win the Dallas Prize Package, which includes a two-night stay in Dallas, attraction passes and more.

Participants must be 21 years old or older to take the tour. This season is now open from now until Nov. 5, 2023. For more information, visit margaritamiledallas.com.

Photos courtesy Visit Dallas