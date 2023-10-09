The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — When you think about the Texas State Fair, you probably think of all the mouthwatering, delicious food you can find at the fair’s food stalls.

So it’s no surprise that Chef Point in Colleyville is capitalizing on the fair’s food craze with a cocktail you have to see to believe.

The State Fair Bloody Mary, priced at $39, comes equipped with a turkey leg, corndog, funnel cake, grilled corn, a caramel apple, celery and bacon.

You can grab this drink at Chef Point until October 22.