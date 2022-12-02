DALLAS (KDAF) — Traveling anytime soon? You may not have to leave the state to witness an excellent tourist destination.

A new report from HawaiianIslands.com has revealed the most overrated and underrated tourist spots in America, with Texas making both lists.

First, let’s start with the positives. According to the study, one of the most underrated spots in the U.S. is the Japanese Tea Gardens in San Antonio.

This tourist location features a year-round garden and floral display with shaded walkways, stone bridges, a massive waterfall, and multiple Koi ponds. Learn more about the Japanese Tea Garden here.

We promised the bad, so here it is. Making the list of the nation’s most overrated tourist spots was none other than Magnolia Market in Waco. Though many would disagree.

Theme parks were not exempt from scrutiny, Legoland Discovery Center was named the most overrated theme park in Texas, with Top O’Hill Terrace being the most underrated tourist spot in the Lone Star State.

To conduct this report, HawaiianIslands.com officials say they searched Tripadvisor using the keywords: overrated, disappointing, underrated, and hidden gem. They then computed the percentage of overrated and underrated mentions in all reviews and produced an overrated and underrated score per thousand reviews for each attraction.

For the full report, click here.