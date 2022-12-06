DALLAS (KDAF) — Texas continues to make national headlines for its economic pursuits and that trend continues with Forbes’ 2022 list of America’s Largest Private Companies.

Popular Texas grocery store brand H-E-B ranked 6th place on that list, amongst companies like Fidelity Investments, Enterprise Holdings and Publix Super Markets.

When determining its list, Forbes based its selections on revenues from the most recent fiscal year. Officials say they do not include companies outside the U.S., companies that don’t pay income tax, mutually owned companies, cooperatives, companies with less than 100 employees and companies that are more than 50% owned by another public, private or non-U.S. company.

H-E-B made more than $38 billion dollars in the most recent fiscal year and employs about 145,000 people.

The top 10 list includes:

Cargill Koch Industries Publix Super Markets Mars Pilot Company H-E-B Reyes Holdings C&S Wholesale Grocers Enterprise Holdings Love’s Travel Stops & Country Stores

Click here to see Forbes’ full list.