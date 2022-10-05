DALLAS (KDAF) — Nowadays sustainable living is a focal point in many people’s lives, whether that be a regular recycling routine, composting or switching to solar. This is often referred to as ‘green’ living.

One of the easiest ways to be consistent in a ‘green’ lifestyle is to live in a city that promotes green living and works to protect the environment.

WalletHub has released a new report looking at the nation’s greenest (and least green cities) and if you live in Houston, you may find it hard to live a green lifestyle.

According to the report, Houston is one of the least green cities in America ranking 93rd out of 100 of the largest cities in America.

Much of North Texas is not better either.

Arlington ranked 90th

Fort Worth ranked 87th

Dallas ranked 85th

Plano ranked 80th

The 10 most ‘green’ cities in the nation, according to the report, are as follows:

San Diego, CA Portland, OR Honolulu, HI Fremont, CA Washington, DC Oakland, CA Seattle, WA San Francisco, CA Irvine, CA San Jose, CA

For the full report, visit WalletHub.