DALLAS (KDAF) — A new WalletHub study has ranked the healthiest (and unhealthiest) cities across the nation and Texas is getting some national recognition.

Austin has made the top 10 list of the healthiest cities in Texas, coming in at 7th place! Texas also got some recognition for the affordability of healthcare.

According to the study, Laredo has the lowest cost per doctor’s visit in the nation ($56 per visit), which, experts say, is almost 4 times less expensive than the city with the highest cost per doctor’s visit. That honor goes to Juneau, Alaska, with an average cost of $219 per visit.

Officials say they compared more than 180 of the most populated cities in America across 53 different key metrics for good health.

Here are all the cities that made the top 10 list of healthiest cities in America:

Overall Rank City Total Score Health Care Food Fitness Green Space 1 San Francisco, CA 68.54 33 1 52 1 2 Seattle, WA 66.08 6 8 6 9 3 San Diego, CA 64.94 40 4 19 7 4 Portland, OR 64.69 32 3 38 5 5 Salt Lake City, UT 64.16 38 14 3 4 6 Honolulu, HI 62.14 51 11 67 3 7 Austin, TX 60.35 27 12 29 25 8 Denver, CO 60.26 28 16 17 22 9 South Burlington, VT 60.09 3 10 90 71 10 Washington D.C. 59.75 16 7 120 13

For the full report, visit WalletHub.