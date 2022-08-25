DALLAS (KDAF) — The city you decide to settle down in is important, especially when you’re buying a home. Will the city evolve with the times? Will your house increase its value over time?

All are important questions to ask. A new factor people are now considering when buying a home is the city’s eco-friendliness. Which cities are the most ideal for building a greener home?

A new report from Lawn Love investigated this topic. Officials look at 17 different metrics to measure a city’s eco-friendliness potential, including the number of existing green homes, and laws and limitations related to composting and water use.

We all know the next question. Which city is the best for building your own eco-conscious home? Unsurprisingly, that honor goes to Austin.

Texas’ weirdest city ranked 4th in the nation for self-sustaining homes, citing some of the best access to contractors and some of the best contractor prices in the nation.

How did other Texas cities do? Here’s how they ranked:

Houston – 13

Dallas – 14

El Paso – 32

Midland – 51

McKinney – 73

Plano – 76

Irving – 77

Fort Worth – 78

Lubbock – 83

Frisco – 91

Denton – 93

Amarillo – 98

Arlington – 102

McAllen – 109

Grand Prairie – 119

Brownsville – 122

Laredo – 132

Garland – 133

Corpus Christi – 136

Mesquite – 154

Killeen – 155

Pasadena – 174

For the full report, click here.