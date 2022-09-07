DALLAS (KDAF) — Ambition is something that people can see physically or metaphorically in the amount of success or drive a person or company has.

Maybe ambition is something you are high on when it comes to where you live or work and a new report from Verizon has put together a ranking of the most ambitious cities in the United States. To no one’s surprise, the Lone Star State was represented along with only three other states, California, Florida, and Georgia.

Verizon wrote, “When you think of the word “ambitious” what or who comes to mind? For many, it could be a mentor they look up to or that one friend who owns a small business but rarely do they ever consider the city they live in. Yes, that’s right! The city you live in can be ambitious too!”

The report ranked The Woodlands, Texas as the fifth most ambitious city in the US behind Burbank, CA, Davie FL, Pasadena, CA, and Sandy Springs, GA.

The report said, “Located in the Montgomery County area, The Woodlands is a special-purpose district and census designated place in Texas. Named by Forbes Magazine one of the best places to live in the U.S., this city has attracted notable corporations like Huntsman, Conn’s, Nexeo Solutions, Repsol Energy North America, Strike, and Chevron Phillips Chemical.”

Verizon was able to determine its rankings by looking at cities’ mean income, unemployment rate, people with a bachelor’s degree or higher, number of business applications, and percent of the population that started a new business. Click here to check out the full report and more of its findings.