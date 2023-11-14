The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everything is bigger in Texas including our talent. Research conducted revealed that this Texan celebrity has a huge following behind her fandom.

Selena Gomez is the second most loved US celebrity according to social media data by creator economy market research firm and publication Netinfluencer.com. The study analyzed the top 100 most followed celebrity Instagram accounts.

With Gomez at 1.6 million likes on the social media platform, her best friend Taylor Swift reigns supreme with 7.8 million likes on average, the data mentioned. However, followers-wise, Gomez has the most Instagram followers of any U.S. celeb at 430,400,000 followers.

“The biggest celebrities in the US gain attention from all over the world, so it’s interesting to see which celebrities are gaining the most active attention on their posts. It could be a big surprise to people to see celebrities with very big followings, such as Kim Kardashian, J-Lo, and Beyonce, are not in the top 10 most liked but it’s important to remember that a big following doesn’t always mean they are receiving the most likes or have a high engagement rate on their profile.”

The complete list is below, did your favorite celebs make it?

RANK NAME INSTAGRAM HANDLE FOLLOWERS 1 Taylor Swift taylorswift 275,800,000 7,800,000 2 Selena Gomez selenagomez 430,400,000 6,100,000 3 Zendaya zendaya 184,400,000 5,700,000 4 Jenna Ortega jennaortega 39,900,000 4,300,000 5 Billie Eilish billieeilish 110,300,000 3,400,000 6 Noah Schnapp noahschnapp 26,800,000 3,000,000 7 Ariana Grande arianagrande 381,000,000 2,900,000 8 Sadie Sink sadiesink_ 26,500,000 2,600,000 9 Kylie Jenner kyliejenner 399,000,000 2,300,000 10 Olivia Rodrigo oliviarodrigo 35,100,000 2,100,000