DALLAS (KDAF) — Zillow has released new information revealing which suburbs in U.S. metro areas have the most popular housing markets.

According to the real estate market service, Coppell is the suburb with the most popular housing market in Dallas-Fort Worth area. The typical home value in Coppell is $565,930 which marks an almost 7% home value growth since 2021.

“Demand for suburban homes found an extra gear last summer, perhaps as buyers gained more clarity in their employers’ return-to-office policies. Research suggests the rise of remote work is responsible for roughly half of home price growth during the pandemic. How many employers continue to allow this flexibility for employees to live where they choose will go a long way toward determining which markets are most in demand in the future,” Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud said in a news release.

Popular suburbs in other metros include:

Austin – Cedar Park

San Antonio – Canyon Lake

Houston – Port Bolivar

For the full report, visit Zillow.