The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Sometimes you want fair food without the hassle of going to the fair. The Cotton Patch Cafe has just announced some awesome new limited-time offer dishes to their menu.

From now until Oct. 31 all Cotton Patch locations will be offering three new dishes that are sure to bring back some good fair nostalgia.

The new limited-time offerings include:

Chicken Fried Pork ($15.89): Pork medallions are chicken fried in true Texas fashion, topped with a savory cream gravy and the choice of two homemade Fixin’s. Also available grilled.

Pork medallions are chicken fried in true Texas fashion, topped with a savory cream gravy and the choice of two homemade Fixin’s. Smokehouse Maple Chicken Fried Bacon ($6.59): Thick-cut, crispy bacon strips, hand-breaded and southern friend, topped with an all-new Smokehouse Maple seasoning to make it savory and sweet, served with scratch-made cream gravy.

Thick-cut, crispy bacon strips, hand-breaded and southern friend, topped with an all-new Smokehouse Maple seasoning to make it savory and sweet, served with scratch-made cream gravy. Funnel Cake Fry Sundae ($7.89): Cotton Patch Cafe’s take on a state fair classic, shareable, deep-fried to a golden crisp dessert, topped with powdered sugar, served with a scoop of Blue Bell ice cream, the choice of chocolate or caramel drizzle and a dollop of whip cream.

Find a location near you, here.