DALLAS (KDAF) — This one goes out to all the Ree Drummonds of the world.

You know the type, the hardworking woman who can do it herself. From growing their own crops to herding cattle to grilling up a stake, the pioneer woman does it all. So, in celebration of women’s hard work, LawnLove.com is looking at the best states for pioneer women.

“We looked at eight different factors indicating a state’s friendliness toward farming (especially for women) and surviving off the grid,” as stated in their report.

So what is the best place for the pioneer woman, according to their findings it’s none other than the Lone Star State itself.

Here’s how Texas ranked across a few key metrics:

Solar Energy Use – 2nd

Wind Energy Use – 1st

“Best States to Start a Farm or Ranch” Rank – 4th

Percentage of Female Farm Producers – 21st

Other states amongst the best were:

Texas Oklahoma Iowa Montana Wyoming Oregon New Mexico Colorado Kansas Washington

For the full report, click here.