The video above is from a previous segment.

DALLAS (KDAF) — ‘Tis the season to indulge.

The holidays are just around the corner and Wetzel’s Pretzels is sweetening up your holiday shopping this season with the release of their new S’mores Bitz, which officially launches October 23 and runs through January 14.

This creative bite-size take on a campfire classic features the brand’s iconic pillowy, buttery pretzel bitz that are drizzled with world-famous Ghirardelli chocolate sauce and then topped with mini marshmallows, a sprinkling of chocolate chips and lightly dusted with graham cracker crumbles to unite the warm, savory flavor of freshly baked pretzels with the sweetness of the namesake that always leaves you wanting S’more.

Visit Wetzel’s today to try out this delicious new treat.