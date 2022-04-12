DALLAS (KDAF) — This or that? Whataburger or In-N-Out? Let’s pretend you choose the right answer and picked Whataburger because that’s just the Texas thing to do.

The scenario now is what Whataburger items paired against each other would you pick? The Frisco RoughRiders have made theirs.

First up, Spicy Ketchup or Fancy Ketchup? The resounding majority picked spicy ketchup, what say you?

Next, Honey Butter Chicken Biscuit or Taquito? This was another majority win but one person did choose the taquito while the four others chose the decadent honey butter chicken biscuit.

Should be obvious but, Fries or Onion Rings? No bones about it, fries were the big winner here.