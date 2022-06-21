DALLAS (KDAF) — Summertime means going outside more and one of the most fun outdoor activities is fishing.

If you’re new to fishing, Texas is the perfect place to start with so many great spots spread out through the Lone Star State, including the DFW metroplex.

To help you find your next fishing spot, fishing blog Fishingbooker.com made a list of the best fishing destinations for the summer of 2022 and Grapevine made the list.

Officials with the blog said they put Grapevine on the list because of its massive population of various fish like bass and catfish. And there’s no better way to finish off a day of fishing than with a glass of wine, which Grapevine has.

“Thanks to its solid structure, Grapevine Lake has an enviable population of Bass, Crappie, and Catfish. You can find White, Largemouth, and Smallmouth Bass near the rocky shorelines. If you prefer going after Crappie, they’re fans of flooded timber and the Twin Coves area. But the stars of the show are Catfish. And the higher temperatures in summer mean you’re in luck. They bring impressive specimens and incredible bragging stories,” Fishingbooker.com said.

For the full report, visit Fishingbooker.com