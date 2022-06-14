ADDISON, Texas (KDAF) — They’re calling it the Vampire Facelift.

This non-surgical procedure performed by Addison Pain & Regenerative Medicine in North Texas aims to restore the fullness of youth and brighten your skin tone at the same time.

Officials say the benefits of this procedure include:

Increased collagen production

Reduced fine lines and wrinkles

Tighter, firmer skin

Improved Moisture Retention

We had to see what the hype was about and talked to Dr. John W. East, D.O. Board Certified PM&R and Pain Medicine, on Inside DFW. For more information, click here.