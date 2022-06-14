ADDISON, Texas (KDAF) — They’re calling it the Vampire Facelift.

This non-surgical procedure performed by Addison Pain & Regenerative Medicine in North Texas aims to restore the fullness of youth and brighten your skin tone at the same time.

Officials say the benefits of this procedure include:

  • Increased collagen production
  • Reduced fine lines and wrinkles
  • Tighter, firmer skin
  • Improved Moisture Retention

We had to see what the hype was about and talked to Dr. John W. East, D.O. Board Certified PM&R and Pain Medicine, on Inside DFW. For more information, click here.