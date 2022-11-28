Young brunette woman and a senior lady using their devices while sharing a desk and keeping social distance

DALLAS (KDAF) — One North Texas firm is getting national recognition thanks to a new list from Forbes.

Forbes has released its official list of America’s Top RIA Firms in the country in the year 2022, ranking Dallas-based AGT Wealth Advisors 24th in the nation.

For perspective, officials from Forbes say they received more than 36,000 nominations for this list, with more than 1,300 virtual interviews throughout this process. This list includes 100 firms with assets accumulating $730 billion.

Officials say the ranking was determined by a ranking algorithm designed to compare the business practices of a large group of firms based on quantitative and qualitative elements.

“Data are weighted to ensure priorities are given to dynamics such as preferred “best practices,” business models, recent business activity, etc. Each variable is graded and represents a certain value for each measured component. These data are fed into an algorithm that measures thousands of firms against each other,” officials said.

Read more from Forbes by clicking here.