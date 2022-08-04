DALLAS (KDAF) — Who doesn’t love spending Saturday morning at a farmer’s market? There is no better place to get fresh, delicious foods locally produced.

From jams to vegetables to fruits and other homemade goods, there is always something good to find at the Dallas Farmers Market.

In celebration of farmer’s markets, Lawn Love has conducted a study looking at the nation’s best and worst cities for farmer’s markets in 2022; and it looks like North Texas is getting some love… and some heat.

Officials with Lawn Love looked at a number of key factors to measure a city’s farmer’s market friendliness, including consumer spending, public transportation, quality of goods and more

Let’s start with the good: McKinney ranked as the 10th best city in the entire nation for farmer’s markets, with officials saying that McKinney farmer’s markets have the most affordable prices in the nation. They also said that the quality of products found in McKinney markets had some of the best quality in the nation.

Here’s the heat: Arlington ranked as the third worst city in the country for farmer’s markets, citing poor quality of goods and accessibility to farmer’s markets.

Here’s how other Texas cities ranked (1 being the best and 186 being the worst):

Austin – 16

Plano – 20

Houston – 27

Frisco – 29

Fort Worth – 47

Midland – 80

Killeen – 82

San Antonio – 87

El Paso – 122

Garland – 131

Dallas – 138

Amarillo – 144

Corpus Christi – 145

Denton – 146

Grand Prairie – 172

McAllen – 176

Irving – 178

Brownsville – 184

For the full report, visit Lawn Love.