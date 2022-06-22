DALLAS (KDAF) — It has been a difficult few years for city managers. With the COVID-19 pandemic, record inflation and a war between Russia and Ukraine, people across the country have had to adjust to the challenges all of these events pose.

Despite these challenges, some city officials stepped up for their community and a new study from WalletHub is recognizing those who went the extra mile.

WalletHub has released a new report ranking who’s running their cities well, and who isn’t; and what do you know North Texas is getting a shoutout.

Officials examined the 150 largest cities, and evaluated each city’s credit rating, debt, education scores, health scores, crime rates, economy and infrastructure. Each city’s scores in those categories were balanced with its budget per capita. If you have a high budget, and lower quality of life scores, you end up at the bottom of the list.

READ: The worst-run major cities in the US: study

Arlington ranked amongst the best-run cities in the nation, ranking 25th in a pool of more than 150 cities. Here’s how other Texas cities ranked:

El Paso – 33

Corpus Christi – 42

Fort Worth – 49

Garland – 71

Houston – 82

Austin – 85

San Antonio – 86

Dallas – 101

Lubbock – 108

For more information, visit WalletHub.