DALLAS (KDAF) — A vibrant art community is something that many people look for when choosing a place to call home.

Some people rely on art to make a living, other people feel better emotionally when they are surrounded by art.

So in an effort of looking for the most and least artsy cities in the nation, a new report from LawnLove.com ranks almost 200 cities in the nation based on artsy-ness.

If art is important to you, you may not want to move to Grand Prairie, as the city was named the 10th least artsy city in the nation.

It doesn’t get better for much of North Texas either, other North Texas cities ranked low on the list as well, including (out of 200 cities, mind you):

Frisco – 159

Fort Worth – 166

Denton – 174

Garland – 186

Carrollton – 187

Mesquite – 189

Here is their list of the artsiest cities in the country.

San Francisco, CA Miami, FL New York, NY Seattle, WA Washington, DC Boston, MA Minneapolis, MN Pasadena, CA Atlanta GA Los Angeles, CA

For the full report, visit LawnLove.com.