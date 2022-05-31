DALLAS (KDAF) — WalletHub has released a new study looking at the best and worst cities to raise a family and two Texas cities made it in the top 20.

North Texas specifically came out strong with Plano ranking 4th in the nation overall. Austin ranked 18th.

The study compared more than 180 cities across 46 key metrics including cost of housing, quality of local education, health care and recreation. Plano earned especially high marks for being among the more affordable cities on the list with access to high-quality health care.

Here’s how other North Texas cities ranked:

Grand Prairie – 59

Fort Worth – 95

Irving – 87

Dallas – 143

Arlington – 97

Garland – 116

For an interactive map showing how cities in each state ranked, look below:

For the full report, visit WalletHub.