DALLAS (KDAF) — An Irving-based company is receiving national recognition, being named one of the most ethical companies in the world.

Etisphere has released a list of the World’s Most Ethical Companies in the year 2022 and North Texas company Kimberly-Clark made the list.

“Kimberly-Clark has always been committed to doing business the right way,” Mike Hsu, Chairman and CEO at Kimberly-Clark, said in a news release. “We’re honored to be recognized once again by Ethisphere. It’s a reflection of the deep commitment of our teams around the world to lead with integrity as we drive our value creation agenda for all our stakeholders.”

Kimberly-Clark joins the 136 organizations recognized for their commitment to business integrity, spanning 22 countries and 45 industries.

According to a news release, the assessment process includes more than 200 questions regarding culture, environmental and social practices, ethics, and more.

For the full report, click here.