The late-night bakery is unveiling fresh flavors with its limited-edition Back to Campus collection that will turn study time into snack time.

The video above is an unrelated upcoming promotional event.

DALLAS (KDAF) — School is back in session, and this late-night bakery is sweetening up the back-to-school season.

Insomnia Cookies is offering a free 6-ack of classic cookies with any $5 in-store purchase to anyone who presents their school ID. This offer is available for students and teachers now until 3 a.m. Sept. 1.

Online, during the month of August, they are offering free delivery on orders $15 and up with code BACK2COOKIES.

The bakery is also unveiling its limited-edition, Back to Campus Collection. “From the French Toast Classic cookie to the PB & J Filled Deluxe, these sweet treats are sure to help comfort students who’re feeling nostalgic as they prepare to embrace the new school season,” Insomnia Cookies said.

The new flavors also include: Blueberry Pancake Ice Cream, Best In Class Double Layer Cookie Cake and Vegan White Chocolate Cold Brew Classic.

To place an order, and find a complete list of all the cookies offered at your local Insomnia Cookies, visit here.