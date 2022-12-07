DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking for something sweet, there’s always candy and candy will more than likely never let you down. Unless of course it’s been sitting in your pantry since last year’s Halloween then maybe give it a quick smell before tasting.

And if you’re looking for a reason to re-up your candy stash, Wednesday, December 7 is National Cotton Candy Day! “If you’re needing a sweet fix, this is your ticket to that sugar high you’re craving,” National Today said.

The question remains, where can you go to get the best candy in your state? Well, we’ve got a fix for that, as we’ve checked out a report from Taste of Home to find the best candy stores in every state across the country.

The report said, “Craving something sweet? From chocolate shops to old-fashioned soda parlors, we’ve found the best candy store in every state. The candy shops on our list have high ratings on TripAdvisor, plus sweet reviews in local newspapers and magazines. Bring on the sugar rush!”

So, for the Lone Star State, you’ll have to travel over to Austin and make your way into Big Top Candy Shop for some top-tier sweets.

“Even when it comes to candy, Texas stays true to its catchphrase. Big Top Candy Shop is proof that everything really is bigger in the Lone Star State, with thousands of treats from around the world and an old-fashioned soda fountain,” the report said.