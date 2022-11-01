DALLAS (KDAF) — Have you noticed that couples in your area seem to break up around the same time period every year? Well, there may be some truth to that observation.

A report from HerNorm.com has revealed when couples in every state decide to part ways, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worst.

Officials say they used data from Google Trends to see when people were searching “how to break up” and which state the users were from.

So, when do couples in Texas usually break up? According to the report, Texans break up around the time of Feb. 15 to Feb. 28.

“We call this group the string alongers. They didn’t have the bottle to break up before Valentine’s day—instead, they strung their partner along, waiting for the last 2 weeks in February to give them the chop. Is this better or worse? We can’t decide!” as stated in the report.

