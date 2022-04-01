DALLAS (KDAF) — It’s the first weekend of April in North Texas and boy oh boy it’s going to be a good one. We checked with the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth to give you a look at what the weather will look like for you to maximize the weekend.

Here’s what the rest of Friday afternoon will be full of, “Warm and dry conditions return today with a southeast breeze of 10-20 mph. Gusts up to 25-30 mph are possible west of I-35. This will result in elevated fire danger west of I-35. High temperatures will range from the upper 60s to the low 80s. Increased cloud cover in far North Texas will stay, with mostly clear skies elsewhere.”

If you like the rain and some storms to help you sleep, you’re in luck Friday night, “Scattered to numerous showers and isolated storms will arrive in North Texas from the northwest this evening and tonight. Chances for storms will generally be confined to along and north of I-20. Severe storms are not expected, but some gusty winds could accompany this activity. All rain should be exiting the area to the east by early Saturday morning.”

Saturday is the best bet on having a great day outdoors, “Pleasant weather is expected on Saturday with highs in the 70s and lower 80s. Winds will be out of the north at 10-15 mph with mostly sunny skies.”

Now for Sunday, still a good day to have fun for the major part of the day, “Partly to mostly sunny, breezy, and very warm weather is expected on Sunday. Elevated to high fire danger will be possible across the Big Country and western Hill Country areas during the afternoon due to gusty south winds 15 to 25 mph and low humidity values below 30 percent. Highs will soar well into the 80s, with a few locales reaching 90 degrees west of US-281.”

Quick look at storms and such late Sunday, “Scattered showers and storms develop late Sunday, and are expected to expand into the entire area Monday. The highest rain and storm chances arrive Monday night, especially east of the I-35 corridor. The severe threat is low, but a few strong storms may develop where hail is the primary threat. In addition, locally heavy rainfall between 1-2 inches will possible east of I-35 into East Texas. Keep up with the forecast as timing and impacts are refined.”