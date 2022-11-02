DALLAS (KDAF) — If you have ever driven on the highway in Texas, no doubt you will see a truck or two, usually going well over the speed limit.

But what is the ‘Truck of Texas’? Well, according to the Texas Automotive Writers Association, that would be none other than the Ram 1500.

TAWA hosted its annual Texas Truck Rodeo, where different members witness multiple on and off-road challenges, then voted on which trucks were the best.

“TAWA writers/jurors were able to drive both the Ram 1500 Limited and the high-performance TRX and both impressed on and off-road,” Teia Collier, president of TAWA, said in a news release.

The RAM 1500 came away from the competition with six awards, including:

Truck of Texas

Full-size Pickup Truck

Luxury Pickup Truk

Best Performance

Highest Personal Appeal

“Ram Limited performed seamlessly and is both stunning and comfortable inside, while the TRX is pure fun and performance. The combination the Ram 1500 lineup offers impressed our jurors and makes it the Truck of Texas,” Collier said.

