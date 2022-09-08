DALLAS (KDAF) — The fall season is upon us and we know you are all anxious to get into the festivities: the fall drinks, going to pumpkin patches, and haunted houses.

These activities are all super fun but if you end up spending your fall season in the wrong place, you may end up missing out on all the fun.

Trips to Discover has released a new report, looking at the best towns for fall fun in every state. From California to Maine, this report goes through all the states in the nation.

“If you want to delve into it all, you’ll want to know where you can make the most of the season. These towns offer some of the best when it comes to fall activities, brilliant foliage, or even both,” the report said.

So which Texas town is the best place for fall fun? Well, that is none other than Paris, Texas. Here’s what they had to say.

“The northeast Texas town of Paris hosts the Festival of Pumpkins. There’s a pumpkin decorating contest and a costume contest where you can win cash prizes, numerous unique vendors, a bungee jump and activities for the kids like pony rides. Indulge in fair food favorites and enjoy live music too. Right downtown there’s a pumpkin patch throughout much of October too,” the report said.

For the full report, visit Trips to Discover.