DALLAS (KDAF) — There’s never a wrong time to be romantic. In fact, we encourage you to be romantic whenever you can be.

If you want to be romantic, why not plan a romantic getaway trip to impress the person you love.

A new report from Livability may help you out, as they have done the work to see which cities are the most romantic cities in every state.

So if you’re in North Texas (like us) where do the folks at Livability say is the most romantic city in Texas? This may not be surprising to some, but they say Fredericksburg is the most romantic city in Texas.

“It feels unlike many places in Texas because it has a distinctly European feel to it, specifically German. If you want the cowboy-western scene, you wouldn’t need our help finding it in Texas. Fredericksburg hosts some great cafes, cute BnBs and is close to great wineries and orchards! This is the place to hit up for a Texas trip for two that doesn’t feel like typical Texas,” the report said.

This one is a bit of a drive (more than four hours), so maybe plan a whole weekend around this trip!

