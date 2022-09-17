DALLAS (KDAF) — “I’m vengeance.” Calling all Batman fans, Saturday, Sept. 17 is National Batman Day!

“Batman Day is a global celebration. Picture the most timeless superhero ever — we’re sure you’re picturing Batman and Batman only. Of course, we’re all aware of his epic look, his classic partner Robin, and his ever-popular Batmobile,” NationalToday.com says.

In celebration of everyone’s favorite caped crusader, we are looking at a report from Wise Voter, looking at each state’s favorite comic book superhero.

Despite having 10 states name Batman as their favorite hero, he ultimately paled in comparison to Spider-Man who had 25 states say that he was their favorite, including Texas.

Don’t worry Batman fans, Texas did say that he was its second favorite superhero. Here are the state’s top 5 favorite superheroes:

Spider-Man Batman Superman Iron Man Captain America

For the full report, visit Wise Voter.