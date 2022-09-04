Funny nerd or geek have an idea and holds finger up.

DALLAS (KDAF) — Do you own something that some people consider “nerdy”? What is that one thing?

If you’re a Texan it is probably a piece of wall art, according to a new report from LombardoHomes.com. The website looked at all things nerdy in the nation, including which states are the nerdiest and the most popular “nerdy” decoration by state.

As stated earlier, the report says the most “nerdy” decoration in Texas is wall art. Other items include furniture, collector’s items and holiday decorations. The report also said the most Googled “nerdy” decoration in Texas was “Wallpaper Star Wars”.

Despite having some nerdy wall art, Texas did not even make the top 10 “nerdiest” states in the nation. Those honors go to

Nebraska New Mexico Nevada Utah Kansas Arkansas Iowa Mississippi Connecticut Oregon Oklahoma Kentucky Colorado Alabama Louisiana South Carolina Minnesota Wisconsin Maryland Arizona