DALLAS (KDAF) — Finding the perfect gift for your child can be difficult, especially with trends changing so frequently nowadays.

That’s why it’s always nice to know what is the most popular toy on the market right now and one study by Premium Joy has the answer.

Premium Joy is a parenting blog that offers useful information on child development and educational toys.

They recently commissioned a report determining the most popular toy in each state in the country and according to the report, Squishmallows are the most popular toy in Texas and the nation.

“Each Squishmallow model comes with a unique personality, including a name and a background story, which makes these plush toys distinct and highly collectible.” Hassan Alnassir, founder and owner of Premium Joy, said in a new release. “Knowing that, I wouldn’t be much surprised to hear that squishmallows have become such a hit during the holiday season.

For the full report, click here.