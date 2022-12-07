DALLAS (KDAF) — It wouldn’t be the holiday season without those signature Christmas music classics that you grew up listening to.

Everyone has a favorite Christmas song. Whether you’re a Michael Bublé fan, you love Mariah Carey, or you’re a Frank Sinatra person, it’s hard to go wrong with Christmas music.

We wanted to see which song is Texas’ favorite Christmas tune so we are taking a look at FinanceBuzz. They commissioned a report looking at the most popular Christmas songs in each song.

To make these determinations they used Google Trends to find the most popular songs in each state.

So, which Christmas song does Texas love? That honor goes to Feliz Navidad. The most popular song in the nation is the 1953 tune Santa Baby by Eartha Kitt.

For the full report, click here.