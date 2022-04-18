DALLAS (KDAF) — Sometimes, the best recommendations are from word of mouth.

Redditors on the Dallas subreddit R/Dallas are answering the question, “where is the best place to get poutine in Dallas?”

The majority overwhelmingly said Maple Leaf Diner was the best spot to get you this tasty Canadian dish. It opened back in September of 2015 and was founded by a native of Windsor, Ontario, Canada (go figure) Mike Delaurier.

Officials say the diner features ‘traditional diner delights with a sprinkle of Mike’s Canadian favorites…’

Though they aren’t the only North Texas spot that makes killer poutine. Here are some other suggestions: