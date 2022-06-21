DALLAS (KDAF) — Summer has officially started. June 21 is the Summer Solstice, the longest day of the year and the official start of the summer season.

If you want to take in the official first day of summer outside, safely, you may want to try birding, or some call it birdwatching.

Travel Pulse has compiled a list of the best outdoor activities in each state and they say the best outdoor activity in Texas is birding.

“While the diverse geography of Texas allows for plenty of watersports, hiking, biking, horseback riding, golfing and other outdoor activities, it’s also recognized as the “birding capital of the nation,” with some 600 bird species that make the state their home. It’s home to the World Birding Center, which offers nine locations from which to view birds along a road that stretches over 100 miles, as well as the unique Great Texas Coastal Birding Trail, which offers perfect opportunities to spot some of the region’s most popular species from Beaumont to the Rio Grande in areas that have been set aside for the conservation of these species,” Travel Pulse said.

